We live in a world where real human beings make things. We also live in a world where things that once were only created by humans, can now be done by a machine.

This is an icon pack that you can put on any thing you've made that doesn't have 'ai' images in the finished product. There's an icon craft brewers use to show that the beer you're drinking wasn't massed produced by 1 of 4 companies that own 97% of the market. There's an icon that is put on products where workers were paid and treated fairly. There's an icon that is put on clothes to tell you how to wash it correctly. There are icons put on products that tell you where it was originally produced.

This is an icon to put on things made by humans.

From a human being to another human being, I ask that you use this icon in good faith. You may use these icons on anything made for personal, commercial or non-commercial purposes.

The only 2 limitations are; that you can not put it on products where 'ai' art generated content is used in the final product. and that you can not repackage or sell this icon pack to others. Credit is not necessary, but feel free to send people this way to grab an icon pack for themselves.

Many creatives are making icons like these during this transitional period for art. If you are capable and time allows, I encourage you to craft your own.

I was inspired by Diogo Nogueira.

If you need any inspiration for words to place next to the icon in a blurb or at the bottom of your crowdfunding campaign here's a short suggestion:

This work was made by humans. No AI or Machine Generated works are included in this project. Supporting this project means you are supporting real human beings who have dreams, passions, & bills. Thank You.

For an alternative version consider:

Lone Archivist's Made By Humans icon pack.

Hairic's Made By Humans Pixel art icon pack.

Q1 2025 Update:

Icons were standardized and made less complex.

Polish, Bulgarian, and Portuguese options were added.

Q3 2025 Update: